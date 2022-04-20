COVID-19 tally in Pakistan rises to 261,917

Islamabad: The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 261,917 while the fatalities related to the virus has reached 5,522.

According to the latest figures available on Dawn, a total of 198,509 people have also recovered from the disease. From Sindh, 111,238 cases have been reported while from Punjab 89,465 cases have been reported.

Meanwhile, a National Command and Operation Center meeting was chaired by Planning Minister Asad Umar in Karachi to discuss preventive measures and the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eidul Azha.

As per the report, the meeting was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, health minister Azra Pechuho and other officials.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases has surged past 14 million while the death toll has reached 601,820. (ANI)