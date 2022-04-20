COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 1,637 In Uttarakhand

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand''s COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,637 on Thursday, with 75 more people testing positive.



The fresh cases were reported from Tehri (30), Dehradun (16), Haridwar (15), Rudraprayag (6), Udham Singh Nagar (4), Chamoli (3) and Pauri (1), a state health department bulletin here said.

The new patients have a travel history to Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, it said. As many as 837 patients have been discharged after recovery so far, while 15 COVID-19 positive patients have died. Seven COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state and there are 778 active cases, the bulletin said.







