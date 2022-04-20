Covid-19 surge continues in Taj city

Agra: A record 88 fresh cases in a day have alarmed the Agra authorities, who are battling the Covid-19 infection through a multi-pronged strategy.

The district authorities have streamlined the medical infrastructure, adding beds and manpower at the S.N. Medical College, district hospital and the lone quarantine centre at the campus of the Hindustan College.

Health officials said the daily testing numbers were on the rise and testing on-demand would soon be introduced at dozens of new centres in the city.

Half a dozen private nursing homes in the city have been permitted to admit Covid-19 patients. The local S.N. Medical College has only 24 beds in the ICU. The target is to increase the number of beds to 85.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh visited the facilities on Friday. Doctors asked him to arrange for more ventilators.

More than 300 samples were collected during the three-day Sero Survey that began on Friday. A health department official said the target was to collect around 1,400 samples from different age groups.

The total number of samples collected in Agra is now 1,27,881. The number of active cases has gone up to 565. The number of recovered patients is 2,531. The tally now is 3,204 with 108 deaths. Almost 65 per cent of patients are from the urban areas.

In neighbouring districts, the surge in fresh cases continues to remain alarming, particularly in Mathura and Aligarh.

—IANS