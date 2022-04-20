COVID-19 stress causing you to skip or delay in your period?

New Delhi: Stress is known to be an important factor which disrupts menstrual cycles in women and girls. With all the COVID-19 anxiety floating around, it is natural that some women may experience a slight delay before their next period.

"We have always seen that stress delays menstrual cycles. In girls slated to appear for competitive exams, we have seen the moment these exams are over, their cycles are back on track. Hormones for a normal menstrual cycle are released from the brain, but an increase in stress levels can cause a disturbance," Dr Meghana D Sarvaiya, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Mumbai told IANSlife.

Adding, "A few days ago, I had a patient who delayed her cycle probably for the first time in her life. She got blood tests for pregnancy as negative, so stress could have been the only reason, unless there is an ovarian cyst which can again be attributed to stress levels or not having ovulation on time."

The doctor suggests remaining optimistic and waiting for at least 7-10 days after your due date, before consulting a doctor. However, once the fear and stress of contracting the virus eventually subsides, the next wave of anxiety will be triggered by employment status, finances, children''s education costs, pension savings and lifestyle compromises in general because of a leaner wallet.

"All of these combined will cause stress and anxiety, and when that happens, the menstrual cycles goes out of sync," Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda says.

Here''s how Ayurveda can help you manage stress and keep menstrual cycles regular:

1. Shatavari is a wonder herb for women. It helps with maintaining balanced menses, eases menstrual complications, helps fight stress, and delays signs of ageing. Take one teaspoon of Shatavari root powder and boil it in one cup of water. Strain, add a teaspoon of honey and drink.

2. Face masks do more than keep your skin healthy, they calms your nerves and give you mind a break from the day''s stress. You can make your own mask at home. Take two teaspoons of milk cream, a teaspoon of Multani Mitti and add a few drops of sandalwood essence, or chamomile essence. Apply it on your face and neck and lay back. Sandalwood has what modern science names ''alpha-santanol'' which relaxes the mind, balances heart rate and blood pressure.

3. Dashaang is a special Ayurvedic incense that is made with sandalwood, Jatamansi and other calming herbs. Low-fume versions are great for your morning yoga and meditation sessions. Other than its primary function of making your mind calm, Dashaang Dhoop will also purify the air, and reinstate positive Vaastu energy in your living space.

4. Malkagni, Jyotishmati, Brahmi, Ashwagandha are great for keeping your mind sharp and overall nervous health. Whenever you have an urge for caffeine, make a ''kaadha'' (concoction) of any one these herbs. It will free you from your caffeine dependency, and keep your brain on its toes to deal with problems.

--IANS