Covid-19 Stages Comeback With A Vengeance In U'khand, Traps Many In Its Clutches

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 70,790 on Saturday as 585 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 64,851 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,166. The state's toll rose to 1,146 as eight succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 627. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 458. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 91.61 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 210 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Chamoli, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar followed with 71, 57, 43, 38, 34, 31 and 30 cases respectively. That apart, 28 cases were detected in Rudraprayag, 24 Almora, 8 Uttarkashi, 6 Bageshwar and 5 in Champawat.