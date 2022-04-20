COVID-19 positive doctor dies at private hospital

Kolkata: A 69-year-old doctor, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died on Monday night at a private hospital here, hospital sources said.

The doctor, who was a well-known orthopaedic, was admitted to a private hospital on April 14, they said.

"He tested positive for COVID-19 and was on ventilator since April 17. His condition deteriorated and he passed away on Monday at around 9:15 pm," a source said.

On Sunday, a senior government doctor who was on COVID-19 duty and tested positive, died at the same private hospital.

Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta (60), posted as assistant director health services (equipment and stores), was initially admitted to Beliaghata Infectious Diseases hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Salt Lake on April 18, where he succumbed to the disease.

West Bengal registered 20 COVID-19 deaths till Monday.

A total of 633 cases have been reported in the state, of which 504 are active cases while 109 have been discharged after being cured.

According to the Union health ministry, the number of COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 649.

The state government has constituted an audit committee of doctors which ascertains whether a patient of COVID-19 has died because of the disease or a pre-existing ailment.

—PTI