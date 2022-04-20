Covid-19 Positive Cases In UP Touches 2,043 With 31 Deaths, 400 Recoveries

Lucknow: The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 2,043 across 60 districts on Tuesday.

Altogether 400 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospitals while 31 succumbed to the virus.

State Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here today that the active number of Coronavirus in the state stands at 1,612 while seven districts have no current cases. The number of tests are increasing by the day with Monday witnessing a record 4,384 sample tests. On the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state health department would be increasing the number of beds in Level one Covid hospitals. "In the first phase, we are making additional arrangements of 8,000 beds at Level one hospitals by tomorrow though there are already 10,000 beds available in the hospitals ," he said.

Mr Prasad said that at present there are 1,764 patients admitted at the isolation wards of the Covid hospital while 11,725 are in the facility quarantine.

Meanwhile, the official said that training programme of the nodal officers of the private hospitals would be conducted tomorrow by a committee headed by additional CMO in all the districts to aware them the protocols to be adopted to to prevent infection in the medical institutions and their staff.

"It has been found that several doctors, nurses and other staff of the hospitals were infected leading to big problem for the medical institutions who are working tirelessly to counter the pandemic," he added.

Mr Prasad said that by May 5, all the nodal officers of all the private hospitals in the state would be trained on the prevention of infection protocol. These nodal officers, in turn, would impart the training to other staff of his hospital. UNI