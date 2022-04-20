Covid-19 Positive Cases In UP Surges To 3,613

Lucknow: With the addition of 40 more fresh cases, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh went up to 3,613 on Tuesday.

There are 1,774 active cases in the state while 1,759 patients have recovered and released from the hospitals, disclosed state principal secretary health Amit Mohan Prasad here.

The casualty in the Coronavirus in the state was 80. On Monday, the state went for 4,754 sample tests along with another 279 pool tests of 1,445 samples in which 32 were found positive.

Mr Prasad said 2,722 people were contacted after getting alert on the Arogoya Setu App in which 10 people were found positive.

He said that surveillance teams were working at the hotspots and other places and till now 70,129 teams have screened 2,90,67,744 people covering 58,53,570 houses in the state. UNI