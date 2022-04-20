Covid-19 patient commits suicide in Tripura

Agartala: A 50-year-old woman Covid-19 patient allegedly committed suicide at the Tripura government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital here on Tuesday, a minister said.

Briefing the media, Education and Law Minister and government spokesman Ratan Lal Nath said that the woman, suffering from kidney-related ailments, was admitted to the Medical College on Monday and committed suicide early on Tuesday by hanging herself in a washroom, using her scarf.

"After the death, the report of the swab sample, which was collected on Monday evening, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday," he said.

A West Tripura District administration official said that the woman''s body, kept in an airtight three-layered plastic bag, was disinfected and taken to a cemetery at South Ramnagar on the outskirts of the capital and buried there in the presence of close relatives and an Imam.

--IANS