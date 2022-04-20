Moradabad: A COVID-19 patient allegedly jumped off from third floor of the hospital building and died in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on August 20. The reason behind the suicide has not been cleared yet. 28-year-old lady was admitted in the hospital on August 19 after she tested positive. Investigation is underway.
COVID-19 patient allegedly commits suicide by jumping off hospital building in UP's Moradabad
April20/ 2022
