Covid-19 Nodal Officer, Inspects Various Shelter Sites In Distt Bijnor

Bijnor: The Covid-19 Nodal Officer, Bijnor, Mr Surendra Prasad Singh, the Special Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh inspected various shelter sites and the food arrangements available there on Thursday. According to the information received from the district Information department, during the inspection, he closely inspected the shelter sites set up at Mandal Lekhpal Training Center, Swaheri and State Scheduled Caste Boys and Girls Hostels, Bijnor and also inspected the community kitchens operated there. He talked to the migrated labourers and their families about the problems faced by them in these shelter homes and expressed satisfaction over all arrangements during the inspection. Mr Singh instructed the operators to ensure special sanitation arrangements in community kitchens in view of heavy heat and proper management of clean drinking water at the shelter sites, so that people migrating there can get relief in summer. Tehsildar Sadar, Mr Dharmendra Kumar was present during the inspection.