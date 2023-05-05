COVID-19 no longer a global health emergency: WHO

United Nations/Geneva: The World Health Organisation said Friday that the global health emergency caused by Covid-19 was over, marking a significant step towards resolving the pandemic that killed over 7 million people and wrecked the global economy.

Following a proposal by the UN agency's emergency committee, which convened for the 15th time on Thursday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that he had made the decision.

I'm going to follow your recommendation. It is with great optimism that I therefore declare Covid-19 to no longer be a worldwide health emergency.—Inputs from Agencies