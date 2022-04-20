Covid-19 Maintains A Low Profile In U'khand, Tally Nearing 96K









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 29, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,986 on Friday as 78 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 91,713 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,289. The state's toll remained static at 1,642 as there was no (nil) fatality due to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,342. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 116. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 95.55 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 35 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 21 and 13 cases respectively. That apart, 5 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 2 Pauri Garhwal, 1 each in Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh and Tehri Garhwal.

