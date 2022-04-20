COVID-19 Lockdown: Chamoli District Admin Allows People From Mana, Baman Villages To Visit Badrinath Temple

Dehradun: The Chamoli District Administration has allowed people from the nearby villages of Mana and Baman to visit Badrinath Temple amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Till June 30, no one except people from the nearby villages of Mana and Baman will be allowed to visit Badrinath Dham," the administration said on Thursday.

In an official order, the administration has allowed the people of these two villages to visit Dham from 7 am to 7 pm. However, they will not be able to visit the 'Garbha Griha'.

The decision to deny persimmon for the pilgrimage to "everyone" was taken by the district administration in view of the coronavirus outbreak situation in the state.

Earlier, Ravinath Raman, CEO of Chardham Devasthanam Board, had asked the District Magistrates (DMs) of Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi to hold talks with businessmen and others regarding the resumption of the pilgrimage. —ANI