Covid-19 Keeps Striking Terror In U'khand As Tally Touches A New High Of 6866, Today's Count 279

Situation Grim In U S Nagar, Haridwar, Dehradun & Nainital

Pithoragarh & Almora Further Fuel The Instability

Dehradun (The Hawk): With a single-day upsurge of 279 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases shot up to 6,866 on Wednesday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally comprises 3,811 cured and recovered patients while 2,945 active cases are there in the state. A total of 72 deaths (Two more today) have occurred due to the disease in the State so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 38. Total number of patients treated and cured today was merely 91. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has further came down to 55.51 percent. District U S Nagar topped the list with an terrifying 81 cases, whereas Haridwar, Dehradun and Nainital followed with no less frightening 74, 50 and 20 cases respectively. Pithoragarh and Almora further inflamed the situation by adding horrifying 26 and 18 cases. That apart, 5 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 3 in Pauri Garhwal and 1 each in Champawat and Tehri Garhwal.







