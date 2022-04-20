Covid-19 innovations showcased virtually

Kochi: A mask-vending machine to a software that diagnoses Covid-19 were among the 150 models which young minds demonstrated virtually on Saturday at the country's first government event to promote technological interventions vis-a-vis the pandemic.

This was carried out under "Innovations Unlocked", a Kerala Student Innovators' Meet organised here by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), aimed at selecting innovators who would be groomed into entrepreneurs.

The virtual expo was held in association with Wadhwani Foundation that creates jobs for new-age enterprises and TCS DISQ, a Tata Consultancy Service Foundation initiative to groom change-makers.

Among the items the students displayed at the pioneering expo was cutting-edge equipment for emergency medical care, crowd control, artificial intelligence-based devices that function by maintaining social distancing, technology to sanitise large spaces against the coronavirus, novel check-up methodology and improvised PPE kits.

Of the 150-plus items demonstrated, 21 were selected by the KSUM following an appraisal and became eligible for a three-month pre-incubation programme with support from leading technological and industrial establishments.

In her inaugural address, Kerala higher education principal secretary Usha Titus highlighted the need for a revamp of technological education to notice upcoming talent and groom them. The government with KSUM's cooperation, she added, was ready to help civil engineering students planning to launch start-ups that are into landscaping.

KSUM chief executive officer Saji Gopinath called upon students and young entrepreneurs to make full use of the opportunities thrown up by Covid-19 that has altered lifestyles the world over.

"We are seeing the return of expatriates with global exposure and work experience. The youth in Kerala should interact with them to ensure good results for their ventures," said Gopinath.

KSUM is the state government's nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.

—IANS