Covid-19 In U'khand: Back To Square One As 550 New Cases Added, 2 Die









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On April 4, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,264 on Sunday as 550 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 95,973 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,017. The state's toll rose to 1,727 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State shot up to 1,547. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 148. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further nosedived to 93.85 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 221 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 173 and 55 respectively. That apart, 23 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 17 Tehri Garhwal, 14 each in Almora and Pauri Garhwal, 9 Uttarkashi, 8 each in Bageshwar and Champawat, 5 Pithoragarh, 2 Chamoli and 1 in Rudraprayag.