Covid-19 Goes Berserk In U'khand, No Immediate Climbdown Likely









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On April 14, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,14,024 on Wednesday as 1,953 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 99,380 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 10,770. The state's toll rose to 1,793 as thirteen more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State climbed to 2,081. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 483. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State saw a steep decline and settled at 87.16 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 796 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 525, 205 and 118 respectively. That apart, 92 cases were detected in Almora, 79 Pauri Garhwal, 78 Tehri Garhwal, 28 Champawat, 8 each in Chamoli and Uttarkashi, 6 each in Bageshwar and Rudraprayag and 4 in Pithoragarh.