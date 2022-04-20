COVID-19 effect: Indian Film Festival of Melbourne rescheduled to late 2020

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has posted a selfie describing his ''Monday mindset.

Ranveer posted a black and white picture of himself on Instagram. In the image, he is seen wearing a pensive expression.

"#mondaymindset," he wrote alongside the image.

The superstar on Sunday had shared that his 2018 blockbuster hit "Simmba" will be re-releasing in Australia and Fiji, as the world tries to regain normalcy and centres of entertainment re-open amid the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Rohit Shetty directorial, Ranveer is seen as the corrupt police officer Sangram Bhalerao, aka Simmba, who has a moral turnaround to become the saviour of justice. He eventually stands up to rapists. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, the film opened on December 28 in 2018.

Ranveer currently awaits the release of his next film "83", which narrates the story of India''s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983.

In the movie, Ranveer stars as the team''s captain Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone plays Kapil''s wife Romi Dev. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

—IANS