COVID-19 effect: ''Patiala Babes'', ''Isharon Isharon Mein'', ''Beyhadh 2'' terminated

Mumbai: The television shows "Patiala Babes", "Isharon Isharon Mein" and "Beyhadh 2" have suddenly been terminated owing to the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

" ''Isharon Isharon Mein'', ''Beyhadh 2'' and ''Patiala Babes'' are finite fiction shows and the nature and the pace of the narrative is time-bound. Given that all shoots have been stalled since March, owing to the unprecedented situation we are in, these shows couldn''t shoot their logical ends," a statement from Sony Entertainment Television issued on Tuesday said.

"All the three shows have had a good spell and would have paved way to newer narratives eventually, had the shoots been functional. Having said that, keeping best interests of all in mind and in joint agreement with the producers, it has been decided to terminate these shows, as of now," it was further stated.

However, actors Sourabh Raaj Jain, who played aan important role "Patiala Babes", and Shivin Narang, one of the protagonists of "Beyhadh 2", have no hard feelings.

"We are living in unprecedented times and due to the lockdown, there is no clarity on when shooting will resume. Hence, we were informed that a mutual decision was taken by the channel and our makers that the show goes off air. It was always a finite series and Neil (his character) and Mini''s pairing was really loved by the audience. I have personally loved playing Neil and he will always remain extremely close to my heart," Sourabh told IANS.

Shivin Narang, is okay with the channel''s decision. "To be honest as a team, even we don''t have the clarity yet. But considering the situation we are in, anything is possible. ''Beyhadh 2'' is a big brand, a show with its own huge following," he said.

"Personally, I feel it''s a finite show already reaching its end, if we can complete the end that will do justice to the show and the viewers. But yes, it''s not only us, the whole world, the whole industry is suffering, so we are okay with whatever the channel decides," he added.

Meanwhile, fans have started #DontEndPatialaBabes on Twitter, and Sourabh has requested them not to be rude with their demand.

"My dear tweeples, What has happened is definitely saddening for all of us, I request all of you to not be be rude with anyone....this shall too pass...stay safe and spread love .....need ur love and support even more this time.#patialababes," tweeted Sourabh.

--IANS