COVID-19 Deaths: Ex-Gratia Provision For Families Of Govt Employees In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said there is a provision of giving Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to families of all government, corporations and other department employees who died due to COVID-19 while working for prevention and treatment of the virus.

Till October 26, 2020, families of 19 personnel who died due to the virus have been given the amount of Rs 50 lakh each. In a written reply to a question by Samajwadi Party member Mohd Faheem Irfan in the state assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the ex-gratia provision of Rs 50 lakh is for all employees of government, semi-government, corporations, autonomous institutions, contractual workers, working for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. —PTI