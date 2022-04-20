COVID-19 deaths in France rise by 369 to 22,614

Paris: The coronavirus epidemic has killed 22,614 people in France as of Saturday, with 369 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, but the number of patients in intensive care continues to decline, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

COVID-19 has claimed 14,050 lives in hospitals, with 198 new deaths in the last 24 hours -- the lowest daily toll in a month, and 8,564 in Ehpad and other medico-social establishments, an increase of 171 in the 24-hour period, according to the ministry, reported Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 4,725 COVID-19 patients are now in intensive care, noted the press release.

--IANS