COVID-19 death toll soars to 78 in Indonesia

Jakarta: Indonesia on Thursday confirmed that so far 78 people have lost their lives due to the outbreak of pandemic coronavirus in the country while a total of 893 have been infected with the deadly virus.

"Out of the infected, 35 people have recovered", government's spokesperson for the all coronavirus-related matters Achmad Yurianto said.

Indonesia is the world's fourth most populous nation with Jakarta as its capital which has reported the biggest number of COVID-19 fatalities standing at 46, followed by West Java province with 11 deaths.

Authorities are not imposing a lockdown policy to tackle the coronavirus outbreak but conducting rapid tests in areas where cases are found.

The government has turned the Wisma Atlet Kemayoran, the apartment towers in Central Jakarta which were used by billet athletes competing in the 2018 Asian Games, into an emergency hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

The hospital, which started its operation on Monday, has a capacity to treat as many as 24,000 patients, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said recently.

The president also said that two islands, the Sebaru island on the Java Sea in the northern part of Jakarta and the Galang island in the Riau Islands, will be used to quarantine and observe people infected with the virus starting on March 28.

UNI