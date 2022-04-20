COVID-19 death toll crosses 5,00,000-mark globally

Washington: The novel coronavirus death toll surpassed the grim milestone of 5,00,000 on Monday, according to John Hopkins University, while the overall cases globally are now over 1 crore.

As per 0400 hrs (IST), the current fatality count stands at 5,00,306 while the total number of cases are 1,00,70,339.

The United States reported the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, standing at 25,42,675 and 1,25,763, respectively. Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities include Brazil, Britain, Italy, France, Spain, and Mexico.

A single-day record of 1,89,077 cases were registered worldwide over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

UNI