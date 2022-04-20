COVID-19 death toll crosses 2,000-mark in US, positive cases soar to 121,000

Washington: The death toll from coronavirus outbreak in US pass the 2,000 milestone, as the country has now become the global epicenter of the pandemic with over 121,000 positive cases.

According to John Hopkins University which tracks the COVID-19 data in real time confirmed that a total 2,026 people have lost their lives in US.

New York City alone has recorded 517 deaths from COVID-19. Over 100 fatalities have been reported elsewhere in New York state. King County (Washington) has registered 136 coronavirus deaths.

Among others Louisiana has registered 96 deaths, Wayne city in michigan 46, Oakland in California 31, Suffolk county in New York 30, Cook county in Illinois 28, Nassau village in NY 27, Los Angeles in California 26, Snohomish city in Washington 23, Santa Clara in California 20, Macomb County, Michigan 17 while Dallas in Texas has reported 9 deaths.

More than 960 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the United States.

The United States is now the country with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Italy and China are second and third, respectively.

Meanwhile US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he is considering a short-term quarantine for the state of New York as the situation of the coronavirus outbreak continued to get worse there.

UNI