COVID-19 death figure in Spain unchanged for a week

Madrid: The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Spain has been unchanged for a week now, at 27,136, according to the data published by the Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfare on Sunday.

But the ministry also noted that there have been 26 deaths "in the past seven days," and that "a validation of the number of deaths is being carried out to allow us to correct the numbers, which will be updated weekly", Xinhua reported.

The Health Ministry also reported 48 new cases of COVID-19, drastically lower from the 130 reported 24 hours earlier, taking the tally to 243,928.

Meanwhile, Spain will reopen to travel from European Union (EU) countries -- with the exception of Portugal -- on June 21, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced at a televised press conference Sunday.

From June 21, Spaniards will be able to move freely in the country.

Spain''s border with Portugal will reopen on July 1, at Portugal''s request, while it will reopen for travel from outside the Schengen area as of July 11.

Sanchez explained the policy change, citing the positive evolution in the coronavirus situation in his country.

"It is a crucial moment that we have been preparing for," Sanchez said, adding that after July 1, there would be a "scaled" re-opening for travel from non-EU countries which are in an "equal or better epidemiological" situation and are willing to "act reciprocally."

