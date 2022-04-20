COVID-19 crisis: Maisie Williams steps up for animals

London: "Game Of Thrones" star Maisie Williams has donated 50,000 pounds to Bristol Animal Rescue Centre, which was struggling to survive amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The 23-year-old adopted her own pet pooch, Sonny, from the shelter in 2016. Now, she has decided to help out after discovering online that they were facing difficulties, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Williams'' 50,000 pounds will be used to help the rescue centre run for a month as it is set to lose approximately 250,000 pounds in income during the pandemic.

"Bristol A.R.C. changes the lives of animals everyday and Sonny, my dog who I adopted from them a few years ago, has changed my life in many ways for the better. It''s so important in these difficult times not to forget about charities like Bristol A.R.C. that need our help," she said.

"So please make a donation to their appeal if you can. We all need to stick together in these dark times and keep the world spinning regardless," the actress added.

The centre''s manager Jodie Hayward is elated. He said: "To know that Maisie respects and loves what we do so much means the world to us. ''I couldn''t believe it when I heard what she had done to support us, I had to hold back a few tears! ''It really will make the world of difference to us right now and we can''t thank her enough for her generosity."

--IANS