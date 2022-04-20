COVID-19 claims 8 more lives in S Korea, 54 new cases

Seoul: South Korea has registered eight more deaths due to Novel Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 200, while reporting 54 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of people infected with the pandemic in the country to 10,384.

According to the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 82 people have recovered over the past 24 hours. The number of recovered people now totals 6,776, it added.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,430,000 people have been infected with the Novel Coronavirus worldwide, with over 82,000 deaths. More than 301,000 have recovered, so far.

