Covid-19 Claims 10 More Lives, Infects 516 In UP

Lucknow: The Covid-19 disease claimed ten more lives and infected 516 more people in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours raising the death toll due to pandemic to 8,504 and the tally of coronavirus cases to 5,93,680 in the state on Monday. The number of active cases in the state has now come down to 10,864 with 4,061 recuperating in home isolation, 1,045 in private hospitals and the remaining ones in government facilities, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. A total of 5,74,312 people have recovered so far from the infection in the state, he said, pegging the recovery rate in the state at 96. 74 per cent. According to the Health Department bulletin, four fresh deaths were reported from Lucknow, two from Ayodhya and one each from Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Unnao and Kannauj. The largest number of fresh cases 121 was reported from Lucknow, it said. On Sunday over 1.23 lakh samples were tested taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to over 2.54 crores till date, Prasad added. He said the government also held dry runs for vaccination at over 1,500 places in the state on Monday. —PTI