COVID-19 Cell Set Up To Monitor Quarantine Compliance Through IVR

Alappuzha (Kerala): A COVID-19 cell has been set up here at Alappuzha District Collectorate to monitor quarantine compliance by people and keep a check on their health conditions in real-time through Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System.

Speaking to ANI, Alappuzha District Collector M Anjana said that even in the case of community transmission of COVID-19, this cell can operate from remote areas.

"In our COVID control room, we use technology to reach out to a large number of people to provide them medical advice and assistance. Even in the case of community transmission of COVID-19, this cell can operate from remote areas," she said.

She emphasised that the district administration is carrying out real-time inter-sectoral coordination and monitoring in view of coronavirus spread.

The District Collector mentioned that when Pathanamthitta district had 8 active COVID-19 cases, Alappuzha was able to keep the count at three.

Meanwhile, Dr Sharath Chandra Bose, an in-charge of COVID Control Cell in Alappuzha, said that all the people in isolation are contacted to know about their medical condition using IVR technology.

"Each new day the number of people living in home quarantine is increasing and approximately at the moment it has reached over 7,000. From the call centre, it is not possible to contact more than 50 people who are staying in home isolation. As per the current COVID scenario, it is difficult to employ more humans to carry out various services. Even in this situation, all the people in isolation are contacted to know about their medical conditions using IVR technology," he said.

After collecting details from people who are under home quarantine, the doctors are giving them adequate advice and medical assistance if required. Geo-mapping is being used with assistance from Google to locate and shift patients to isolation wards.

"To take a COVID-19 infected person to the medical college hospital, an ambulance is used till the barricaded area and then the patient gets shifted to another fully equipped ambulance which is parked near the barricades. This is enabled with the technical support from Google and it is monitored by the district administration," Bose said.

Dr Nithun Kabeer, an in-charge of the IVR response system, said that accurate data collection of COVID-19 patients is another advantage of the automated system.

"We are able to compile all data by the end of the day by using the technology. Also, online medical services help to treat general patients so that hospital beds remain free for COVID-19 patients," he added. Kerala was the first state in India to report a positive coronavirus case. As per the Union Health Ministry, the state's tally for COVID-19 cases stands at 364 with 123 fully recovered and 2 deaths. —ANI