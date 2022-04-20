Covid-19 Casts Gloom Over U'khand, Cases Keep Multiplying At Rapid Pace; Today's Count: 259, Overall Tally: 6,587

U S Nagar, Nainital, Haridwar & Dehradun Hit Hard

Dehradun (The Hawk): With a single day spike of 259 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases shot up to 6,587 on Tuesday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally comprises 3,720 cured and recovered patients while 2,759 active cases are there in the state. A total of 70 deaths (Four more fatalities today) have occurred due to the disease in the State so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 38. Total number of patients treated and cured today was a minuscule 45. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has further plummeted to 56.47 percent. District U S Nagar topped the list with an abysmally high 108 cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar & Dehradun followed with no less frightening 45, 42 and 33 cases respectively. Apart from the above, 13 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 10 in Almora, 5 in Champawat, 2 in Chamoli and 1 in Bageshwar.







