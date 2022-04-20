COVID-19 cases worldwide surpass 20.5 Mln - Johns Hopkins University

Washington: The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has surpassed 20.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

It said the global case tally stood at 20,532,835 at 02:16 GMT Thursday, with 747,845 deaths and 12,743,275 recoveries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

