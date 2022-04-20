Covid-19 Cases Touch 2455 In UP

Lucknow: With 127 fresh cases surfacing in the past 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 2455 on Saturday.

However, the number of active patients in the state was 1756 after recovery of 656 people. The death toll due to the virus stands at 43.

Sixty-four of the total 75 districts are Corona cases, while the remaining six have no active cases. State Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said here on Saturday that 4431 samples were tested on Friday while another 1607 samples in 331 pools were also tested in 11 labs in which 23 were found positive.

He said that there are 1841 Covid patients in the isolation beds while 11,769 are in the facility quarantine.

According to a state health department official, the vaccination of the children have commenced in all the government hospitals from today. These vaccinations would be done on every Wednesday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the government has directed more stringent norms in the hotspots to contain further spread of the Coronavirus in the state during the third lockdown starting May 4.

As per the figures 3/4 of the total cases or 1712 cases are in the 433 hotspots spread out in 286 police stations in the state, state Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awnish Awasthi said here.

He said there are around 7.86 lakh houses with a population of 45.33 lakh in these hotspots who are provided essentials at their door step. There were around 18,000 suspected of Coronavirus in these hotspots in which over 7000 have been sent to quarantine. The ACS said that though the police has taken stern action against the offenders of lock down in these hotspots but in the next phase the laws would be enforced more strictly.

"We have already lodged over 2000 FIRs against the offenders in these hotspots and over 1500 vehicles have been seized ," he added.

But on the other hand , around 35,174 FIRs have been registered in the entire state for violation of the lock down against over one lakh people while 7.57 lakh vehicles have been challaned in which 34,000 have been seized and a fine of over Rs 14 crore have been realised from the offenders.

The police have also lodged 571 FIRs under EC Act while 679 cases of fake news were reported to the cyber cell of the police. UNI