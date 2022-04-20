COVID-19 cases surpass 700 mark in Agra

Agra: The number of COVID-19 cases in Agra surpassed the 700 mark on Saturday, with 26 more people testing positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours a health official said.

The total tally now stands at 706 and the overall death toll at 23, the official added.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh said that so far a total of 303 patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovery.

The new cases were mostly from the 42 hotspots and those who had come in contact with some infected persons. The district health department has so far collected 8,835 samples.

In Firozabad, the tally has climbed to 174, while in Mathura two new cases have been admitted to the district hospital. The number of cases has gone upto 38 in the holy city which continues to see a drought of pilgrims as a result of the lockdown.

The Agra administration on Saturday announced new quarantine centres for the incoming migrant labourers who will be required to spend 14 days before entering villages.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar visited several hotspots and government hospitals to review the state of preparedness and facilities being offered.

Senior physicians and homeopaths of the city have been urging citizens to change lifestyles and follow the guidelines for their safety.

"The coronavirus, was not likely to be controlled soon, till medicines or vaccines were developed. The only remedy or antidote, according to them was personal hygiene, social distancing, healthy food and regular exercise", said senior doctor Ashok Viz.

--IANS