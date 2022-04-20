COVID-19 Cases Rise To 332 In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Fifteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 332. Â

The state has 267 active cases. While 58 patients have recovered, three migrated to other states, a health department bulletin said. Â

Four COVID-19 patients have died in the state, it said, adding that three of them were suffering from other ailments. The cause of the death of the fourth patient is not clear as yet, it said. Â

The fresh cases were reported from Udham Singh Nagar (four),Â Pauri Garhwal (three), Haridwar (three), Chamoli (two), Tehri (one), Dehradun (one) and Pithoragarh (one) districts. All of them had returned from other parts of the country. PTI