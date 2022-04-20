Covid-19 Cases In UP Reach 3265, Recovery Rate Goes Up To 43%

Lucknow: The recovery rate of Coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh is improving day by day even though 51 fresh positive cases on Saturday took the total tally to 3265 in the state.

There are 1800 active patients in the state while 1399 have recovered and 66 people have died of the virus, said state principal secretary health Amit Mohan Prasad here on Saturday.

He said that the recovery rate has touched 43 per cent which is more than the national average of 30 per cent. There are 1864 patients in the isolation bed and 8722 people in the facility quarantine.

On Friday, the state went for 4525 tests and till date the total tests done in the state was 1,24,741.

In the 334 pool tests done on Friday, 25 were found positive.

Meanwhile, the health department has arranged a total of 53,459 isolation beds in the dedicated Covid hospitals in the state. Of these 24,268 are in the government medical colleges and hospitals while rest 29,193 are in the district hospitals and other places acquired by the health department. UNI