COVID-19 cases in UP reach 200 after Nizamuddin attendees test positive

Lucknow: The number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached the 200-mark with 48 people having links to Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat congregation testing positive for the virus.

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh confirmed that 25 more Coronavirus positive cases were detected, taking the total number of cases to 45 in the district.

Similarly in Varanasi, three more new cases have been reported. District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that they are currently admitted in the isolation ward of Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital.

"Samples of 10 people, who had returned from a religious congregation in Delhi has also been sent for test," he said.

Meanwhile, Banda district in Chitrakoot Division reported its first case after a person who had participated in the religious event that took place in the national capital in mid-March was tested positive for the virus.

In Lucknow, too 12 new cases were reported and four in Azamgarh.

UNI