Covid 19 Cases In UP Go Up To 657

Lucknow: The number of Covid 19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has gone up to 657 on Tuesday with increase of around 100 cases in a day for the first time.

However, three more deaths were reported on Tuesday taking the toll to 8 in the state so far.

But in a respite 49 people have recovered while Pilibhit district came out of the Coronavirus infected after both the positive patients recovered and have been sent home.

State principal secretary health Amit Mohan Prasad said here on Tuesday that sudden jump in the number of positive patients was due to increase in the testing facilities and clearing the backlog samples. "On Monday our labs tested 2634 samples, which is a record of sorts. Till date the labs have tested over 16,000 samples, though just 657 were tested positive and rest were negative," he said. Mr Prasad claimed that lock down was totally successful in such densely populated Uttar Pradesh which has around 22 crore population and the number of positive cases were not such big.

"We are making all efforts to minimise the containment area and doing everything to contain the virus. The authorities go for sanitisation and checking from house to house in three km radius if we found any positive case beside another two kilometre area is identified as buffer zone," he said. The health official said that the government has decided to release people who have completed their 14 days quarantine at the shelter homes but they will have to go for another 14 days home quarantine and the government would put them on surveillance so they don't jump the directive.

There are around 1.20 lakh people in the shelter homes, mostly migrant labourers and those who have completed 14 days of quarantine would be sent home if they are the native of UP but if they are of other states then they have to stay here till the end of the lock down.

"Most of the 71,917 people who returned from foreign visit and were under surveillance, have completed their 28 days quarantine," he added.

Mr Prasad said there are 9274 people, who have symptoms of Coronavirus or contact of the positive cases, are under institutional quarantine and they would be tested of Covid 19. He said there are adequate medical facilities in the state for Covid which includes 78 dedicated Level one Covid hospitals in the districts, 70 Level two hospitals which includes medical colleges and 19 private Hospitals and six level three or specialty hospitals with 200 beds each with ventilator facilities. UNI