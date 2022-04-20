COVID-19 cases in UP cross 100 mark

Lucknow: With five more people testing positive for coronavirus in Bareilly on Tuesday, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 100 mark, said officials.

"Five cases have been found positive in Bareilly.The samples of 6 members of a family of a youth, working in Noida and earlier found corona positive, were sent for testing and five of them, including his mother, father, brother, sister and wife were found as positive," Chief medical officer, Bareilly, Dr Vineet Shukla said on Tuesday.

After the report was received from the KGMU on Tuesday morning, the Subhash Nagar area, where the family resides, has been sealed off and 5 kilometre area around their house has been made the buffer zone the CMO said.

The health department has started screening of all the people residing in one kilometre area around their house, he added.

The number of positive cases in the state is now 101, a health official said here.

As per the district-wise break-up of total corona-positive cases in the state, 38 are from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 19 from Meerut, 11 from Agra, nine from Lucknow, seven from Ghaziabad, six from Bareilly, two each from Pilibhit and Varanasi and one each from Lakhimpur-Khiri, Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Shamli, Jaunpur, Baghpat, and Bulandshahr, the statement said. PTI