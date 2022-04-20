COVID-19 Cases In U'khand Breach 28K Mark With 1,015 New Infections

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 28,226 Thursday as 1,015 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 18,783 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 8,955. The state's toll rose to 377 as five more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 111. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 521. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus gone down to 66.55 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 275, whereas U S Nagar, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Almora and Chamoli followed with no less horrifying 248, 157, 118, 58, 41, 30, 24, 24 respectively. That apart, 21 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 18 Bageshwar and 1 in Uttarkashi.







