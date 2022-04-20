COVID-19 cases in Tokyo hit highest since state of emergency lifted

Tokyo: The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 67 new COVID-19 infections, marking the sixth straight day new daily cases in the Japanese capital have topped 50 and the highest number since the state of emergency was lifted in late May.

The number is an uptick from 54 cases confirmed a day earlier.

Of the 67 new cases, 49 people in their twenties or thirties have been infected, or about 73 per cent of the total, the Tokyo metropolitan government said on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Downtown nighttime entertainment spots in Tokyo have seen clusters of cases emerge, with the Tokyo metropolitan government confirming 27 new COVID-19 cases connected to such entertainment districts on Wednesday.

Of Wedensday''s new infections, the metropolitan government said the infection route is unknown in 20 of the new cases.

As of the latest figures Wednesday evening, the cumulative total of COVID-19 infections in Tokyo now stands at 6,292, accounting for roughly one-third of all cases nationwide.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has said the infection situation and the capital''s medical preparedness will from now on be evaluated more comprehensively by the metropolitan government''s "monitoring council."

This will be based on seven criteria, including the numbers of new patients, hospitalized people and those in serious condition, she said.

The total number of infections, not including those related to a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, now totals 18,896 across Japan, with 127 new infections confirmed nationwide on Wednesday, official figures showed.

The death toll from the virus now stands at a total of 989 people, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities Wednesday evening.

