Covid-19 cases in Russia surpass 674,000

Moscow: Russia recorded 6,632 Covid-19 cases since Friday, raising its total number of infections to 674,515, the country''s coronavirus response centre said on Saturday.

The death toll grew by 168 to 10,027, while 446,879 people have now recovered, including 8,986 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement, Xinhua reported.

Moscow, the country''s worst-hit region, reported 680 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 224,210.

As of Friday, 280,415 people were still under medical observation, while more than 20.7 million Covid-19 lab tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia''s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Saturday.

--IANS