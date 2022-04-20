COVID-19 cases in Israel surpass 19,000

Jerusalem: Israel''s Ministry of Health reported 83 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 19,055.

According to the ministry, the number of death cases remained 300 for the third consecutive day, while the number of patients in serious condition has dropped from 35 to 33, out of 133 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported.

The number of recoveries reached 15,375, with 18 new recoveries, while the number of active cases increased to 3,380.

Earlier on Sunday, the ministry agreed to ease restrictions for pro soccer and basketball players who all must undergo home quarantine as part of resuming training and matches.

China and Israel have cooperated on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

On February 11, the Tel Aviv Municipality Hall, a landmark in the Israeli city Tel Aviv, was illuminated with the colors of China''s national flag, showing solidarity with China in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

On March 19 and April 1, two video conferences were held between Chinese doctors and Israeli counterparts to share experiences in containing the virus'' spread and treatment of coronavirus patients.

