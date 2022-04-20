Covid-19 cases in Africa cross 1,000

Nairobi: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa have crossed the 1,000 mark this weekend.

There are currently 1,198 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the continent, the BBC reported, citing Africa''s Centre for Disease Control.

Egypt leads with 294 cases and 10 deaths, followed by South Africa with 240 cases but no fatalities yet, as per the Johns Hopkins University''s Coronavirus Resource Center. As per its data, the maximum fatalities (15) are reported from Algeria, which had 139 cases but also seen 65 of the infected recover.

Uganda reported its first case last night - a air passenger who had returned home from Dubai.

The confirmation came hours after President Yoweri Museveni had announced several crowd control measures including banning of all flight operations starting midnight on Sunday.

In neighbouring Rwanda, which has so far recorded 17 cases of Covid-19, the most in the east Africa, the government has announced that it may extend its 14-day lockdown which was imposed last week on Thursday.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo recorded its first Covid-19 related death after a doctor who had returned from France succumbed to the disease.

