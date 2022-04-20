Covid-19 Caseload In U'khand Climbs To 84,689, As 620 New Infection Added

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 84,689 on Thursday as 620 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 76,223 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 6,062. The state's toll rose to 1,384 as nine more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,020. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 676. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has gone up to 90.00 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 194 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Almora, U S Nagar, Uttarkashi, Haridwar, Chamoli and Tehri Garhwal followed with 127, 48, 40, 39, 36, 34 and 28 cases respectively. That apart, 22 cases were detected in Bageshwar, 20 Pithoragarh, 18 Rudraprayag. 14 Champawat and Nil (0) Pauri Garhwal.