Covid-19 Caseload In U'khand Climbs To 75,784, 13 Die Today

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 75,784 on Wednesday as 516 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 68,838 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,955. The state's toll rose to 1,251 as thirteen more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 740. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 473. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained static at 90.83 percent like the previous day. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 194 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital, U S Nagar, Almora, Pithoragarh and Pauri Garhwal followed with 68, 67, 47, 33, 26 and 20 cases respectively. That apart, 17 cases were detected in Chamoli, 16 Champawat, 10 Tehri Garhwal, 8 Uttarkashi, 7 Rudraprayag and 3 in Bageshwar.



