Covid-19 Caseload In U'khand Breaches 70K Mark, 5 Fatalities

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 70,205 on Friday as 512 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 64,939 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,051. The state's toll rose to 1,138 as five succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 623. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 585. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 91.72 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 204 fresh cases, whereas Chamoli, Nainital, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar followed with 45, 43, 39, 35, 27, 23 and 22 cases respectively. That apart, 20 cases were detected in Rudraprayag, 16 Almora, 14 Bageshwar and 12 each in Champawat and Uttarkashi.



