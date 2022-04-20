COVID-19 Affected Amroha Woman Succumbs

Moradabad: A woman affected by the novel coronavirus succumbed while receiving treatment, early Thursday morning in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr MC Garg said that the elderly woman died at around 0300 hrs. She had earlier been admitted to Moradabad's TMU Hospital from Amroha's district hospital.

The woman, who tested positive for the virus last night, was a resident of Amroha's Naugavan Sadat.

He said that this is the first death of a COVID-19 positive individual in Amroha. UNI