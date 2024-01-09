COVID-19 Active Cases Stand at 3,919 in India

India's COVID-19 Update: Active cases at 3,919, new variants' impact, recovery rates, and vaccination milestones. Latest Health Ministry insights.

New Delhi: India's Health Ministry reported 475 fresh cases of Covid-19, with the current active infections tallying at 3,919, as disclosed on Tuesday.



Within a 24-hour span, six fatalities were recorded, including three from Karnataka, two from Chhattisgarh, and one from Assam, based on the ministry's 8 am update.



Following a decline in daily cases until December 5, 2023, a resurgence occurred due to the emergence of a new variant and colder weather conditions. Official sources note a spike in cases post-December 5, with 841 new cases reported on December 31, 2023, representing 0.2% of the peak cases in May 2021.



Approximately 92% of active cases are currently under home isolation, signaling a predominance of self-recovery.



Regarding the JN.1 variant, official sources assert that current data does not indicate a substantial surge in new cases or an escalation in hospitalizations and fatalities.



India has navigated through three waves of COVID-19, with the Delta wave peaking in April-June 2021, recording 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths on May 7, 2021.



Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, over 4.5 crore individuals have been infected, and the nation has mourned over 5.3 lakh deaths.



The count of recovered individuals stands at over 4.4 crore, boasting a national recovery rate of 98.81%, as per the ministry's website.



India has administered a remarkable 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines to date, reflecting the country's robust vaccination efforts, as detailed on the ministry's official website.

