Covid-19 A Double Blow For Chronic Disease Patients In India: Study

New Delhi: Researchers have revealed that Covid-19 pandemic came as a double blow for people with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, cancer, respiratory problems or cardiovascular conditions in countries like India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and others.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, found people with NCDs are more vulnerable to catching and dying from Covid-19 and their exposure to NCD risk factors - such as substance abuse, social isolation and unhealthy diets - has increased during the pandemic.

The researchers also found Covid-19 disrupted essential public health services which people with NCDs rely on to manage their conditions.

They reviewed the literature on the synergistic impact of Covid-19 on people with NCDs in low and middle-income countries such as Brazil, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Nigeria.

The paper, which analysed almost 50 studies, was a collaboration between the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney, and public health researchers in Nepal, Bangladesh and India. Study lead author Uday Yadav from UNSW, said the interaction between NCDs and Covid-19 was important to study because global data showed Covid-19-related deaths were disproportionally high among people with NCDs. —IANS